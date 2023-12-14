Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Holdings Decreased by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,037,178,000 after buying an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Centene in the fourth quarter valued at about $713,235,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Centene by 16.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Centene by 1,558.7% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock opened at $76.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $60.83 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Centene from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.83.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

