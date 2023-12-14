Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $11.56

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and traded as high as $12.76. Central Japan Railway shares last traded at $12.76, with a volume of 45,795 shares trading hands.

Central Japan Railway Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The company has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19.

Central Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Japan Railway Company engages in the railway and related businesses in Japan. The company operates through Transportation, Merchandise and Other, Real Estate, and Other segments. It primarily operates Tokaido Shinkansen, a transportation artery that links metropolitan areas of Tokyo, Nagoya, and Osaka, as well as a network of 12 conventional lines centered on the Nagoya and Shizuoka areas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.