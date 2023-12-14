C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned 0.50% of C&F Financial worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. 36.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CFFI opened at $65.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.26. C&F Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.48 million for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 19.12%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's community Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

