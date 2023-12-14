Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

CBRG opened at $10.81 on Thursday. Chain Bridge I has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chain Bridge I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 3rd quarter valued at $198,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Chain Bridge I in the 2nd quarter valued at $454,000. Institutional investors own 53.33% of the company’s stock.

Chain Bridge I Company Profile

Chain Bridge I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus on partnering with a technology company that will advance the United States national security and intelligence interests.

