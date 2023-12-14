Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.32

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.32 and traded as high as C$6.93. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 1,127,446 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Champion Iron from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.36.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$387.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$415.50 million. Champion Iron had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.7901376 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

