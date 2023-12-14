Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Holdings Increased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 599,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,346 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chewy were worth $23,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 133,340.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,760,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,762 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,662,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after acquiring an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 17.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,426,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,251,000 after acquiring an additional 501,491 shares during the period. Finally, Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,722,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CFO Stacy Bowman sold 11,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $208,355.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $20.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.61. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $52.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,023.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Chewy had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHWY. UBS Group raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chewy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

