Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Chubb were worth $15,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210,564 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,670,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,928,000 after purchasing an additional 181,441 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,739,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,499 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,259,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,975,364,000 after purchasing an additional 27,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $226.09 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $183.40 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $218.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.