Cipher Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.78

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and traded as high as $4.85. Cipher Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.