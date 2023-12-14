Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND) Short Interest Up 50.4% in November

Clearmind Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ:CMND – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,400 shares, an increase of 50.4% from the November 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 26.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearmind Medicine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMND. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Clearmind Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Clearmind Medicine Stock Performance

CMND stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Clearmind Medicine has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $153.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $9.62.

Clearmind Medicine Company Profile

Clearmind Medicine ( NASDAQ:CMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter.

Clearmind Medicine Inc, a pre-clinical pharmaceutical company, develops novel psychedelic medicines to treat under-served health problems in Canada and internationally. It develops treatments for alcohol use disorders, binge drinking and eating disorders, as well as depression, binge eating, psychotherapy, mental health issues, and other binge behaviors.

