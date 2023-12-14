CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,628 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CME Group were worth $110,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CME Group by 99,192.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 549,411,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 548,857,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,434,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,796,000 after acquiring an additional 409,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,950,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,878 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in CME Group by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,174,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,995,000 after acquiring an additional 951,953 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,259,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,679,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $213.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.53 and a 200-day moving average of $201.35. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CME. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

View Our Latest Report on CME

CME Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.