Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$809,729.25 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Brian Rosen sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.22, for a total value of C$809,729.25.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The company had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

About Colliers International Group

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

