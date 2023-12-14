Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Raised by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $63,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.87.

Comcast Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $43.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.13. The stock has a market cap of $175.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.03. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $33.78 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.13%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

