Coombe Bender & Co LLC Sells 4,072 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Coombe Bender & Co LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,072 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.9% of Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Coombe Bender & Co LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total transaction of $884,496.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,795.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Apple from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.82.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $183.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

