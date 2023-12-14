Cormorant Asset Management, Lp Acquires 588,235 Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Stock

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 588,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,038,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,649,995. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cormorant Asset Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 1,919,057 shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $41,873,823.74.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.16. The company has a market capitalization of $723.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EYPT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.29. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 109.34% and a negative net margin of 235.51%. The business had revenue of $15.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. As a group, analysts forecast that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EYPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial started coverage on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Institutional Trading of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 53,820 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to help improve the lives of patients with serious eye disorders. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary erodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery, including EYP-1901, an investigational sustained delivery intravitreal anti-VEGF treatment, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials.

Further Reading

