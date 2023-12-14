Critical Contrast: Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) vs. Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Airbnb and Online Vacation Center, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbnb 5 15 13 0 2.24 Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Airbnb currently has a consensus price target of $139.52, indicating a potential downside of 3.46%. Given Airbnb’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Airbnb is more favorable than Online Vacation Center.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbnb $8.40 billion 11.16 $1.89 billion $8.27 17.47 Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Airbnb and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Airbnb has higher revenue and earnings than Online Vacation Center.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.2% of Airbnb shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.8% of Airbnb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Airbnb has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Airbnb and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbnb 56.87% 42.50% 13.52% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airbnb beats Online Vacation Center on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc. and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc. in November 2010. Airbnb, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Online Vacation Center

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

