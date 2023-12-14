Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $10,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 186.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,962,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,979 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 13,535.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,810,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,997,000 after buying an additional 2,789,699 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 27.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,076,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,262,045,000 after buying an additional 2,398,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.5 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.72 and a fifty-two week high of $153.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 174.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CCI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

