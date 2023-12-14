Currys (LON:CURY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $46.56

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 46.56 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 46.98 ($0.59). Currys shares last traded at GBX 45.28 ($0.57), with a volume of 1,379,987 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CURY. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.69) price target on shares of Currys in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Currys to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 60 ($0.75) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.42. The stock has a market cap of £566.23 million, a PE ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, insider Tony DeNunzio acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £98,000 ($123,022.85). 12.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Currys plc operates as a retailer of technology products and services. It offers consumer electronics and mobile technology products and services; and mobile virtual network operator and consumer electrical repair services. The company also sells its products through online; and offers insurance services.

