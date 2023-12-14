CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,138,648 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 131,379 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $147,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $75.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

