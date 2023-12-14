D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) PT Raised to $166.00 at Barclays

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $143.00 to $166.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised D.R. Horton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on D.R. Horton from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $137.67.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $144.13 on Wednesday. D.R. Horton has a 12 month low of $84.76 and a 12 month high of $144.63. The company has a market cap of $48.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.16.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 77,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after buying an additional 20,711 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,519,000. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $726,454,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

