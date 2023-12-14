Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $358.58

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 358.58 ($4.50) and traded as high as GBX 377.75 ($4.74). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 363 ($4.56), with a volume of 28,614 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.40) price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAL

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Up 7.4 %

Insider Activity at Dalata Hotel Group

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 358.58 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 373.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £871.46 million, a PE ratio of 1,037.14 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Dalata Hotel Group news, insider Gervaise Slowey acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.90) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($34,270.65). Insiders own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.