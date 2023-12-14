Daniel Stanley Perotti Sells 16,881 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 16,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $1,360,270.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,038.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Daniel Stanley Perotti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, November 15th, Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $578,816.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average is $71.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 277,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,491,000 after buying an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $1,237,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $17,242,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,730.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.