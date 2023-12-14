David Spector Sells 72,301 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) CEO David Spector sold 72,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.98, for a total value of $5,782,633.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,001,636.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 8th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $1,072,050.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $987,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $1,038,450.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

PFSI opened at $86.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.53. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.96 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PFSI. TheStreet downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Financial Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.