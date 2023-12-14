Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, 25 LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $493.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Up 4.9 %

DE stock opened at $376.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $373.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $393.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.44 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.58%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

