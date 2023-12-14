Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Lifted by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of DEO opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $148.10 and its 200-day moving average is $160.85. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $135.63 and a 12 month high of $190.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

