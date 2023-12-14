Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.34

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:JNUG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.34 and traded as high as $33.36. Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 2,787,920 shares traded.

Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 2.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares by 2,637.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000.

About Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (JNUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Junior Gold Miners index. The fund provides daily 2x exposure to an index of junior gold and silver mining companies from developed as well as emerging markets. JNUG was launched on Oct 3, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

