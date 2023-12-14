Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.57

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.57 and traded as high as C$2.73. Diversified Royalty shares last traded at C$2.69, with a volume of 488,117 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIV shares. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.20 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of C$386.18 million, a P/E ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$13.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.05 million. Diversified Royalty had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 8.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.2121932 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. Diversified Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Stratus Building Solutions, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

