DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Given New $13.25 Price Target at HC Wainwright

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $13.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded DRDGOLD from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

Shares of NYSE DRD opened at $8.21 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a 1-year low of $6.68 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRD. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 1,778.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the third quarter valued at about $863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the second quarter valued at about $1,559,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in DRDGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000.

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

