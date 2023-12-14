Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT) Stock Holdings Cut by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,447 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,504 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the first quarter valued at $777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in the second quarter valued at $208,000. 32.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

Eagle Bancorp Montana stock opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $109.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 10.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

