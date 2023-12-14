Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $489.85

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 489.85 ($6.15) and traded as high as GBX 499.98 ($6.28). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.15), with a volume of 411,018 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 489.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 526.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12,250.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

