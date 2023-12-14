Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 197,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $16,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 151,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 22,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Stock Up 2.9 %

EMN stock opened at $87.17 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $68.89 and a 12 month high of $92.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on EMN shares. UBS Group cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

