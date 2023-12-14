Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 659,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 27,940 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $132,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Eaton by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,044,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Eaton by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 131,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,477,000 after acquiring an additional 68,666 shares during the period. SWS Partners increased its position in Eaton by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 15,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,314,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $236.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.80. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $150.86 and a 52-week high of $240.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. Eaton’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

