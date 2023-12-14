eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,785 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in eBay were worth $22,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in eBay by 21.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in eBay by 34.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $26,460,000 after acquiring an additional 118,952 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in eBay by 6.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $41.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $52.23.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

Insider Activity

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on eBay

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.