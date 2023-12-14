Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 198 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Home Depot by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after acquiring an additional 92,354 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its position in Home Depot by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $343.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $301.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $310.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $343.83. The company has a market cap of $342.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

