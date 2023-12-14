Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Buys 5,187 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Union during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Western Union by 120.7% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Western Union by 1,715.3% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,685 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Union by 343.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Western Union by 294.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WU has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, October 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

Western Union Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WU opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.83. The Western Union Company has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.14.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. Western Union had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 111.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

