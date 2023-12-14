Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 2,454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 58,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,595,000 after purchasing an additional 56,552 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,089,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global
In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
S&P Global Stock Performance
Shares of SPGI opened at $435.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $387.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.24. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $321.14 and a one year high of $435.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $137.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.
S&P Global Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than S&P Global
- The “How” and “Why” of Investing in 5G Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.