Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,377,000 after buying an additional 11,516 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 512.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 6,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $619.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.40.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.0 %

COST opened at $642.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $578.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.97. The company has a market cap of $284.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $642.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.60%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.76, for a total transaction of $1,384,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,619,131.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total value of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,265 shares of company stock worth $10,797,118 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

