Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $235,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,302,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,425,000 after purchasing an additional 580,010 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,053,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,260,000 after purchasing an additional 475,622 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,842,000 after purchasing an additional 56,564 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,203,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,334,000 after purchasing an additional 250,474 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,096,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,922,000 after purchasing an additional 111,855 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY stock opened at $173.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.49. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.05. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.