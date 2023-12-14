Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $451.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $444.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $445.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

