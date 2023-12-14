Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $481,000 Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,342,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

ISRG stock opened at $328.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $115.82 billion, a PE ratio of 77.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.23 and a 200-day moving average of $306.15. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

