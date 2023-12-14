Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $270.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.56. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

