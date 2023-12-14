Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,911,000 after acquiring an additional 51,575 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 35,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 15,915 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Price Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.06 on Thursday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.36 and a 1-year high of $50.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.75.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

