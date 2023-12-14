Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $270,000 Investment in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (NASDAQ:BTEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 146.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ BTEC opened at $33.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.35. The company has a market cap of $48.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.01. Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF has a 1 year low of $25.66 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

The Principal Healthcare Innovators ETF (BTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is actively managed to hold equities of small- and mid-cap healthcare firms in the US. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. BTEC was launched on Aug 19, 2016 and is managed by Principal.

