Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 351.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 359,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,399,000 after purchasing an additional 279,524 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $608,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 132,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 40,359 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $47.71.

About First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

