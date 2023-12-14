Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:ACWF – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 130,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC now owns 86,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 42,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF by 37.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 245,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 67,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF in the first quarter worth $611,000.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Price Performance

ACWF stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $37.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04.

iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Multifactor ETF (ACWF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to 4 factors (quality, value, momentum and small size) while maintaining similar characteristics to the MSCI ACWI Index.

