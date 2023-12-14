Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 609 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,791 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.0% of Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after acquiring an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $197.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.21. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.