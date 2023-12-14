Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $115.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.55 and a twelve month high of $136.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

