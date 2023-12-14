Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,454 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,454 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $181,377,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $55.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.73.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

