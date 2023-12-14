Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Takes $205,000 Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,401,742,000 after purchasing an additional 85,062 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,967,000 after purchasing an additional 32,642 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,447,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 261,189 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after purchasing an additional 635,416 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,018.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total transaction of $541,637.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $983.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $951.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $939.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $767.27 and a 1 year high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

