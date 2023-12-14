Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 398,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the period. Swmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 152,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG opened at $64.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $64.56.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

