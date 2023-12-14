Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of EARN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.15.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
