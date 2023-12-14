Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 214,000 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the November 15th total of 141,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of EARN opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $100.10 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.50. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $8.15.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of ($1.10) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is presently 246.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EARN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EARN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 128.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

